Rtl Group (RGLXF) and Gray Television (GTN) Financial Comparison

Rtl Group (OTCMKTS:RGLXF) and Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Rtl Group and Gray Television’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rtl Group N/A N/A N/A Gray Television 25.99% 11.89% 3.35%

Rtl Group has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gray Television has a beta of 2.46, suggesting that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

88.6% of Gray Television shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of Gray Television shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rtl Group and Gray Television, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rtl Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Gray Television 0 0 8 0 3.00

Gray Television has a consensus target price of $21.86, suggesting a potential upside of 22.93%. Given Gray Television’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gray Television is more favorable than Rtl Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rtl Group and Gray Television’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rtl Group $6.90 billion 1.57 N/A N/A N/A Gray Television $882.73 million 1.79 $261.95 million $1.17 15.20

Gray Television has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rtl Group.

Summary

Gray Television beats Rtl Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc., a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 23, 2018, the company owned and operated television stations in 57 television markets broadcasting approximately 200 program streams, including approximately 100 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets. The company was formerly known as Gray Communications Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Gray Television, Inc. in August 2002. Gray Television, Inc. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

