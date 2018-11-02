RR Donnelley & Sons Co (RRD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RR Donnelley & Sons Co (NYSE:RRD) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. RR Donnelley & Sons’ rating score has improved by 66.7% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 1-year consensus price target of $8.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given RR Donnelley & Sons an industry rank of 78 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RRD. ValuEngine downgraded RR Donnelley & Sons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on RR Donnelley & Sons from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

Shares of NYSE RRD opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $338.62 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.13. RR Donnelley & Sons has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $9.79.

RR Donnelley & Sons (NYSE:RRD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. RR Donnelley & Sons had a negative return on equity of 28.79% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RR Donnelley & Sons will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. RR Donnelley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.00%.

In related news, EVP Kenneth E. O’brien purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.22 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,847 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,874 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 24,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RR Donnelley & Sons by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,329 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RR Donnelley & Sons Company Profile

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company, an integrated communications company, enables organizations to create, manage, deliver, and optimize their multichannel marketing and business communications. The company operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. It offers commercial and digital print, direct mail, statement printing, logistics, sourcing, and digital and creative services, as well as produces and sells labels, forms, educational testing materials, inserts, and books.

