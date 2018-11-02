RoyalCoin (ROYAL) Market Capitalization Hits $0.00

RoyalCoin (CURRENCY:ROYAL) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. RoyalCoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of RoyalCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RoyalCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, RoyalCoin has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00026973 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00025670 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00006000 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00047773 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004868 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00011900 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

About RoyalCoin

RoyalCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 12th, 2016. RoyalCoin’s total supply is 2,500,124 coins. RoyalCoin’s official Twitter account is @royalcoin2016

Buying and Selling RoyalCoin

RoyalCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoyalCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RoyalCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RoyalCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

