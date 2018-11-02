Royal Dutch Shell (RDSA) Given Outperform Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSA) in a research report released on Thursday.

RDSA has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,950.31 ($38.55).

LON:RDSA traded down GBX 79 ($1.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,402.50 ($31.39). The company had a trading volume of 5,085,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,420,000. Royal Dutch Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 1,982.50 ($25.90) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,579.50 ($33.71).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th.

Royal Dutch Shell Company Profile

Royal Dutch Shell plc explores for crude oil and natural gas worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company also liquefies gas; converts natural gas to liquids to provide fuels and other products; markets and transports oil and gas; and extracts bitumen from mined oil sands and converts it to synthetic crude oil.

