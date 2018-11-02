Royal Bank of Canada Trims BCE (BCE) Target Price to C$59.00

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$59.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s current price.

BCE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$60.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of BCE from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$59.79.

Shares of TSE:BCE traded down C$0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching C$52.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,310,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,545,146. BCE has a 52 week low of C$50.72 and a 52 week high of C$62.90.

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.03. BCE had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of C$5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services.

