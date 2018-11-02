Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “$129.00” Price Target for Mohawk Industries (MHK)

Royal Bank of Canada set a $129.00 price target on Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Mohawk Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mohawk Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Mohawk Industries from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $175.06.

MHK stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $129.79. 26,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,956,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $113.45 and a 1 year high of $286.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 13.49%. Analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Mohawk Industries declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Brian Carson bought 2,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.34 per share, for a total transaction of $313,885.32. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,458,845.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $950,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 287,698 shares of company stock valued at $36,348,885. 16.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 57,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $8,742,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 27,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

