Route1 (ROI) Stock Price Up 10%

Shares of Route1 Inc (CVE:ROI) rose 10% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 471,135 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 343,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

About Route1 (CVE:ROI)

Route1 Inc provides security and identity management solutions to businesses, government, and military enterprises worldwide. The company offers MobiKEY, a desktop secure remote access solution; MobiENCRYPT, a solution that delivers full disk encryption with local and remote pre-boot authentication; DerivID, a credentials solution for PIV and CAC that validates the identity of mobile users; and ActionPLAN, a real time, quantitative industrial process data and analytics to pinpoint the sources of unplanned downtime.

