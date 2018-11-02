Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 70,500 Shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CGP) Stock

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) insider Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 70,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$22,560.00.

Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cornerstone Capital Resources alerts:

On Thursday, November 1st, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 53,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.34 per share, with a total value of C$18,020.00.

On Friday, October 26th, Rosseau Asset Management Ltd. bought 123,000 shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$40,590.00.

CGP traded up C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$0.33. The company had a trading volume of 118,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,826. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.39.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. It holds a 100% interest in Miocene gold-silver-copper project, which covers an area of 5,014 hectares located in the regions of Atacama and Antofagasta of northern Chile; and has a portfolio of mineral properties that target epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-gold deposits in Ecuador.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.