Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Nike Inc (NKE)

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,635 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nike by 9.3% during the second quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 7,763 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in Nike by 17.5% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 4,610 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nike by 0.3% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 223,178 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $17,783,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nike by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,932,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $76.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $54.59 and a 12-month high of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The footwear maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Nike had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business had revenue of $9.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Nike’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 17,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total value of $1,413,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,708,881.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Johnathan A. Rodgers sold 16,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $1,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,293,203.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,219,350. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

