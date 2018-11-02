Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) Shares Sold by Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA trimmed its position in shares of Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,165 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 1.3% of Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc. CA’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $15,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Roper Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Roper Technologies by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies stock opened at $284.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.76. Roper Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $252.23 and a 12 month high of $312.65. The firm has a market cap of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies Inc will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.52%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $312.35 per share, with a total value of $156,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 52,965 shares in the company, valued at $16,543,617.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 750 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.37, for a total transaction of $223,777.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $306.00 to $299.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.82.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. It operates in four segments: RF Technology; Medical & Scientific Imaging; Industrial Technology; and Energy Systems & Controls. The company offers radio frequency identification (RFID) communication technology and software solutions, including application management software, software-as-a-service applications, card systems/integrated security solutions, toll and traffic systems, RFID card readers, and metering and remote monitoring products.

Further Reading: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.