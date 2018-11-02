Roots (ROOT) PT Lowered to C$7.00

Roots (TSE:ROOT) had its target price reduced by CIBC from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Roots from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Roots from C$13.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Roots from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. CSFB cut their price objective on Roots from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Roots from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Roots currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.78.

Shares of ROOT stock traded down C$0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$5.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,481. Roots has a one year low of C$4.61 and a one year high of C$13.55.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of apparel, leather goods, accessories, and footwear products under the Roots brand. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer (DTC), and Partners and Other. The DTC segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

