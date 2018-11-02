Rogers (ROG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.89 million. Rogers had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Rogers updated its Q4 guidance to $1.20-1.35 EPS.

Shares of ROG traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.03. The stock had a trading volume of 302,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,265. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 4.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Rogers has a 52 week low of $105.60 and a 52 week high of $184.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.52.

Get Rogers alerts:

In related news, insider Bruce D. Hoechner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $675,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.58, for a total transaction of $189,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,121.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,712 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,122. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Rogers by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 3,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,896 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,076 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,954,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Rogers by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 30,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,757 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ROG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Rogers from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rogers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.