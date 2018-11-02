Robert W. Baird Lowers Stericycle (SRCL) Price Target to $56.00

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) had its price target dropped by Robert W. Baird from $70.00 to $56.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SRCL. Jefferies Financial Group set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stericycle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.88.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Shares of SRCL stock traded down $3.47 on Friday, reaching $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,040,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,136. Stericycle has a 1 year low of $46.44 and a 1 year high of $76.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.35.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. Stericycle had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Stericycle’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Stericycle will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 34.1% during the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 20,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth $222,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 8.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 45,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stericycle by 26.5% during the second quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 9,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter worth $245,000. 94.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.