Robert W. Baird Cuts Wayfair (W) Price Target to $108.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird to $108.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.37% from the company’s current price.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. Loop Capital set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Wayfair and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, September 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Wayfair currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.71.

NYSE W traded down $4.14 on Friday, reaching $92.02. 3,535,998 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,456. Wayfair has a one year low of $55.33 and a one year high of $151.20. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.86 and a beta of 1.51.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Wayfair’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.65) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Niraj Shah sold 9,501 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $1,016,226.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,558 shares in the company, valued at $6,905,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven Conine sold 17,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $2,091,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,532,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 458,115 shares of company stock valued at $61,161,008 over the last ninety days. 37.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $150,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $208,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $214,000. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the third quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

