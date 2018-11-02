Robecosam AG Raises Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (IFF)

Robecosam AG increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE:IFF) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Robecosam AG’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $1,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winder Investment Pte Ltd raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 32.4% in the second quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 14,000,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,735,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,403 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,646,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $699,992,000 after purchasing an additional 315,418 shares during the period. Swedbank raised its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 14.2% in the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 1,135,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,995,000 after purchasing an additional 141,179 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 738,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,517,000 after acquiring an additional 151,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 597,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $83,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.33.

In other news, major shareholder Winder Investment Pte Ltd purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $139.91 per share, for a total transaction of $391,748.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 18,472,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,584,439,905.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 1,389 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $194,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased 682,000 shares of company stock valued at $92,954,317 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $146.20 on Friday. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc has a 1 year low of $122.11 and a 1 year high of $157.40. The stock has a market cap of $15.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.90.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $920.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $899.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures flavors and fragrances for use in various consumer products. It operates through two segments, Flavors and Fragrances. The Flavors segment offers flavor compounds primarily to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products, such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

