Robecosam AG Purchases 10,530 Shares of HP Inc. (HPQ)

Robecosam AG raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,632 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in HP were worth $888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPQ. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its holdings in HP by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 14,076 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in HP by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 72,715 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HP by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 211,566 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,800,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in HP by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 16,542 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in HP by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 153,022 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPQ stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.31 and a twelve month high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.64.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 130.47% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other HP news, COO Catherine A. Lesjak sold 693,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total value of $17,880,853.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Maxim Group increased their price target on HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. ValuEngine upgraded HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on HP to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.44.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

