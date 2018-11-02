Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,046 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.06% of Ventas worth $12,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 5,960.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 591.7% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 354.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Ventas by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $822,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VTR stock opened at $58.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.13. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.55 and a fifty-two week high of $65.72.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 19.90%. The company had revenue of $936.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Ventas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.62.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

