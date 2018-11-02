Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $9.88 Million Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 76,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $9,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 488.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Harri U. Kulovaara sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total transaction of $828,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,015.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 15.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $153.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.33.

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock opened at $108.45 on Friday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a twelve month low of $97.48 and a twelve month high of $135.65. The company has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.01. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 21st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is an increase from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Azamara Club Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

