Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Holdings in Liberty Global PLC (LBTYA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 362,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,836 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $10,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raffles Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $413,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 20.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,223,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,705,000 after buying an additional 208,107 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 282.5% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 11,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $1,590,000. 21.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $25.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.55. Liberty Global PLC has a 52-week low of $23.17 and a 52-week high of $39.73.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 27.88% and a negative net margin of 11.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global PLC will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 46,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.27, for a total value of $1,255,892.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LBTYA shares. Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. UBS Group raised Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.50 in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. HSBC set a $35.00 price target on Liberty Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.55.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

