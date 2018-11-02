RiverFront Investment Group LLC Sells 8,757 Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (EZU)

RiverFront Investment Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 37.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,757 shares during the quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $723,000. Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 872,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,775,000 after acquiring an additional 52,917 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Finally, Selective Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the third quarter valued at about $218,000.

Get iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF stock opened at $37.96 on Friday. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 52-week low of $36.77 and a 52-week high of $47.13.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EZU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.