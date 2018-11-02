Richard Chin Sells 40,000 Shares of Kindred Biosciences Inc (KIN) Stock

Kindred Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:KIN) CEO Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.68, for a total transaction of $587,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,986,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,155,522.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Richard Chin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

On Monday, October 1st, Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $531,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 5th, Richard Chin sold 40,000 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $591,600.00.

Kindred Biosciences stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 134,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,294. The company has a market capitalization of $416.08 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 0.33. Kindred Biosciences Inc has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $15.75.

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.01). As a group, analysts anticipate that Kindred Biosciences Inc will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 318,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after buying an additional 153,479 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kindred Biosciences by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,325,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,114,000 after buying an additional 221,578 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new position in Kindred Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $752,000. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KIN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. CL King raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kindred Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

Kindred Biosciences Company Profile

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for pets. The company's product pipeline includes small molecules and biologics for a range of indications in dogs, cats, and horses. Its lead product candidates comprise Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of pyrexia (fever) in horses; and Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.