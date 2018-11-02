Ribbon Communications (RBBN) Shares Up 20.4% on Earnings Beat

Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc (NASDAQ:RBBN) shot up 20.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $7.20 and last traded at $6.80. 1,179,327 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 249% from the average session volume of 338,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.
The communications equipment provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. Ribbon Communications had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a positive return on equity of 6.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RBBN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ribbon Communications in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Cowen upgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ribbon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ribbon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.75.
The firm has a market capitalization of $587.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)
Ribbon Communications Inc provides networked solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers service provider solutions, such as fixed network transformation, mobile network evolution, secure network interconnects, network functions virtualization, cloud communications, and communications security solutions that enables to modernize communications networks, as well as provides secure real-time communications software, hardware, and cloud-native solutions.
