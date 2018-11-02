RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.40 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:RGCO) will announce $10.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RGC Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.00 million and the highest is $10.80 million. RGC Resources reported sales of $10.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RGC Resources will report full-year sales of $65.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.00 million to $66.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $67.95 million, with estimates ranging from $67.90 million to $68.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RGC Resources.

RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 million. RGC Resources had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RGC Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 353,698 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after purchasing an additional 70,846 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 132,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,508 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of RGC Resources by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,217 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter.

RGC Resources stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $228.18 million, a PE ratio of 33.23 and a beta of -0.11. RGC Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $31.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. RGC Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.09%.

RGC Resources

RGC Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services company. The company sells and distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Roanoke, Virginia, and the surrounding localities. It also provides various unregulated services. The company operates approximately 1,135 miles of transmission and distribution pipeline; and a liquefied natural gas storage facility located in Botetourt County, as well as owns and operates 8 metering stations.

