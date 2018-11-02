Rexnord (RXN) Trading Up 10.3% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RXN) rose 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $27.96 and last traded at $26.81. Approximately 1,985,008 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 179% from the average daily volume of 712,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.31.

The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 16.74% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The company had revenue of $524.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

RXN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Rexnord from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Rexnord in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Rexnord from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.71.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Rexnord in the third quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rexnord by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 109,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after buying an additional 11,934 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Rexnord by 372.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 42,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Rexnord by 1,009.7% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 132,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after buying an additional 120,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in Rexnord by 117.9% in the third quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 832,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,787,000 after buying an additional 450,429 shares during the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.50.

About Rexnord (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

