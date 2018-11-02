Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (REXR) is Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its position in Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) by 41.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 249,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,114 shares during the period. Rexford Industrial Realty accounts for about 2.3% of Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC owned 0.27% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $7,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 107.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 329,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,358,000 after acquiring an additional 170,812 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 137,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth about $282,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth about $15,615,000. Finally, Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 103,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Capital One Financial raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NYSE REXR opened at $32.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 8.47 and a current ratio of 8.47. Rexford Industrial Realty Inc has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $32.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rexford Industrial Realty Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 166 properties with approximately 20.3 million rentable square feet and manages an 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

