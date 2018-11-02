RevolverCoin Market Cap Tops $80,234.00 (XRE)

RevolverCoin (CURRENCY:XRE) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. RevolverCoin has a total market capitalization of $80,234.00 and $6.00 worth of RevolverCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RevolverCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, RevolverCoin has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AC3 (AC3) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000498 BTC.

CannabisCoin (CANN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000193 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000054 BTC.

RevolverCoin Profile

RevolverCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 28th, 2016. RevolverCoin’s total supply is 23,268,558 coins. The official website for RevolverCoin is revolvercoin.org . RevolverCoin’s official Twitter account is @RevolverCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “XRE uses its own algorithm, X11Evo. “

RevolverCoin Coin Trading

RevolverCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RevolverCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RevolverCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RevolverCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

