Reviewing Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) and Shoal Games (SGLDF)

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) and Shoal Games (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Live Nation Entertainment has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shoal Games has a beta of 0.25, indicating that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Shoal Games’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Live Nation Entertainment $10.34 billion 1.10 -$97.64 million ($0.48) -113.40 Shoal Games $90,000.00 368.40 -$1.74 million N/A N/A

Shoal Games has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Live Nation Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares Live Nation Entertainment and Shoal Games’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Live Nation Entertainment -0.35% -2.49% -0.43% Shoal Games -3,190.70% -396.10% -211.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.7% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.2% of Live Nation Entertainment shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.4% of Shoal Games shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Live Nation Entertainment and Shoal Games, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Live Nation Entertainment 0 1 9 0 2.90 Shoal Games 0 0 0 0 N/A

Live Nation Entertainment currently has a consensus target price of $56.01, indicating a potential upside of 2.91%. Given Live Nation Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Live Nation Entertainment is more favorable than Shoal Games.

Summary

Live Nation Entertainment beats Shoal Games on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content. This segment also provides management and other services to artists. The Sponsorship & Advertising segment sells sponsorships and placement of advertising, including signage, online advertising, and promotional programs, as well as live streaming and music-related content; and ads across its distribution network of venues, events, and Websites. This segment also manages the development of strategic sponsorship programs, as well as develops, books, and produces custom events for specific brands. The Ticketing segment manages the ticketing operations, including the provision of ticketing software and services to clients, as well as ticket resale services; and offers online access for customers relating to ticket and event information through its primary Websites, livenation.com and ticketmaster.com. It sells tickets through Websites, mobile apps, ticket outlets, and telephone call centers. This segment sells tickets for its events, as well as for third-party clients in various live event categories, such as arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters, music clubs, concert promoters, professional sports franchises and leagues, college sports teams, performing arts venues, museums, and theaters. As of December 31, 2017, it owned, operated, or leased 115 entertainment venues and 140 other facilities in North America; and 35 entertainment venues and 118 other facilities internationally. The company was formerly known as Live Nation, Inc. and changed its name to Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. in January 2010. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Shoal Games Company Profile

Shoal Games Ltd. develops and sells consumer mobile software products and games in Anguilla and internationally. It focuses on the development and marketing of a platform of interactive games for families and children. The company's products include Rooplay, a platform of educational and entertainment games; Garfield's Bingo, a bingo game; and Trophy Bingo, live through mobile platforms. The company was formerly known as Bingo.com, Ltd. and changed its name to Shoal Games Ltd. in January 2015. Shoal Games Ltd. was founded in 1987 and is based in The Valley, Anguilla.

