Reviewing Interphase (INPHQ) & HP (HPQ)

Interphase (OTCMKTS:INPHQ) and HP (NYSE:HPQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, valuation and earnings.

Dividends

HP pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Interphase does not pay a dividend. HP pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Interphase and HP, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interphase 0 0 0 0 N/A HP 0 9 8 0 2.47

HP has a consensus target price of $27.40, indicating a potential upside of 11.88%. Given HP’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe HP is more favorable than Interphase.

Volatility & Risk

Interphase has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its stock price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HP has a beta of 1.64, suggesting that its stock price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Interphase and HP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interphase N/A N/A N/A HP 7.95% -130.47% 9.49%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Interphase and HP’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interphase N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A HP $52.06 billion 0.74 $2.53 billion $1.65 14.84

HP has higher revenue and earnings than Interphase.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of HP shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.8% of Interphase shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of HP shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

HP beats Interphase on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interphase Company Profile

Interphase Corporation, an information and communications technology company, provides embedded computing solutions, engineering design services, and contract manufacturing services in North America, the Pacific Rim, and Europe. The company's network connectivity products include OC-3/STM-1 asynchronous transfer mode network interface cards (NICs), Ethernet NICs, and T1/E1 communication controllers that primarily support SS7 signaling; interworking products comprise OC-3/STM-1 interworking modules, and broadband access gateway and media converters; and gigabit Ethernet (GigE) and 10 GigE packet processors. It also provides penveu, a handheld device primarily for use in the education market that adds interactivity to the installed base of projectors and large screen displays, making any flat surface, from pull down screens to HDTVs, an interactive display system. In addition, the company offers engineering design services, such as specifications gathering; program management; electrical, mechanical, and thermal design; wireless services design for cellular, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and other services; mechanical enclosure design; software design for drivers and applications; application software porting and integration; rapid prototyping; and manufacturability and testability design, product design verification testing, product certification, and production test development. Further, it offers electronics manufacturing services comprising supply chain management, custom branding and control, production assembly, system integration, testing and delivery, and inventory management and logistics services. The company sells its products and services to telecom equipment and server manufacturers, as well as to the electronics industry through its direct sales force, manufacturers' representatives, value-added distributors, tradeshows, and Web and social media tools. Interphase Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc. provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets. The Printing segment provides consumer and commercial printer hardware, supplies, media, solutions, and services, as well as scanning devices; and laserJet and enterprise, inkjet and printing, graphics, and 3D printing solutions. The company was formerly known as Hewlett-Packard Company and changed its name to HP Inc. in October 2015. HP Inc. was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

