Reviewing Crestwood Equity Partners (CEQP) & Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (LEXEA)

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A (NASDAQ:LEXEA) are both mid-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crestwood Equity Partners -3.53% 0.58% 0.21% Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A -1.39% 11.23% 6.06%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crestwood Equity Partners and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crestwood Equity Partners 0 4 5 0 2.56 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A 0 1 1 0 2.50

Crestwood Equity Partners presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.85%. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a consensus target price of $151.00, suggesting a potential upside of 249.54%. Given Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A is more favorable than Crestwood Equity Partners.

Dividends

Crestwood Equity Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.4%. Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A does not pay a dividend. Crestwood Equity Partners pays out -206.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Crestwood Equity Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Crestwood Equity Partners has a beta of 2.66, indicating that its share price is 166% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Crestwood Equity Partners and Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crestwood Equity Partners $3.88 billion 0.60 -$191.90 million ($1.16) -28.15 Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A $10.29 billion 0.24 -$192.00 million N/A N/A

Crestwood Equity Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A.

Summary

Crestwood Equity Partners beats Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP provides infrastructure solutions to liquids-rich natural gas and crude oil shale plays in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing (G&P); Storage and Transportation (S&T); and Marketing, Supply and Logistics (MS&L). The G&P segment offers gathering and transportation services for natural gas, crude oil, and produced water; and processing, treating, and compression services. The S&T segment provides crude oil and natural gas storage and transportation services to producers, utilities, and other customers. The MS&L segment offers natural gas liquid (NGL) and crude oil storage, as well as marketing and transportation services to producers, refiners, marketers, and other customers. The company owns and operates natural gas facilities with approximately 2.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas/day (Bcf/d) of gathering capacity and 0.5 Bcf/d of processing capacity; NGL facilities with approximately 20,000 Bbls/d of fractionation capacity and 3.1 million barrels of storage capacity, as well as a portfolio of transportation assets with a capacity of transporting approximately 195,000 Bbls/d of NGLs; and crude oil facilities with approximately 125,000 Bbls/d of gathering capacity, 1.5 million barrels of storage capacity, 20,000 Bbls/d of transportation capacity, and 160,000 Bbls/d of rail loading capacity. It also has ownership interests in natural gas facilities with approximately 0.3 Bcf/d of gathering capacity, 0.2 Bcf/d of processing capacity, 75.8 Bcf of certificated working storage capacity, and 1.5 Bcf/d of transportation capacity; and crude oil facilities with approximately 380,000 Bbls of working storage capacity. Crestwood Equity GP LLC serves as the general partner of Crestwood Equity Partners LP. The company was formerly known as Inergy L.P. and changed its name to Crestwood Equity Partners LP in October 2013. Crestwood Equity Partners LP was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Liberty Expedia Holdings Inc Series A Company Profile

Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company, through its technology with the tools and information, enables business and leisure travelers to research, plan, book, and experience travel. It also provides media and advertising services to travel and non-travel advertisers. In addition, the company operates as an Internet retailer of dietary supplements, sports nutrition products, and other health and wellness products, as well as publishes online health and fitness content, which offers fitness content, workout programs, video database, articles, recipes, health advice, and motivational stories. Further, it offers paid subscription model for structured online fitness trainers and nutrition education. The company operates under the Brand Expedia, Hotels.com, Expedia Affiliate Network, trivago, HomeAway, Egencia, Orbitz, CheapTickets, ebookers, Travelocity, Hotwire, Wotif Group, CarRentals.com, Classic Vacations, Expedia Local Expert, Expedia CruiseShipCenters, and SilverRail Technologies, Inc. brands. Liberty Expedia Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

