Retirement Systems of Alabama Sells 2,424 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd (INFO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama trimmed its holdings in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $8,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,319,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,081,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 3,780.2% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 369,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,535 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,788,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,032 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 54,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after purchasing an additional 21,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in IHS Markit by 966.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 50,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 45,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO stock opened at $52.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. IHS Markit Ltd has a one year low of $42.55 and a one year high of $55.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.77.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. IHS Markit had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 14,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $784,063.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,598 shares in the company, valued at $18,449,707.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of IHS Markit in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.80.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

