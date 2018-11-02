Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $9.17 Million Position in Marathon Oil Co. (MRO)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 685,299 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $9,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Boston Partners grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 474.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,245,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $422,312,000 after acquiring an additional 16,719,492 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 1,230.2% during the 2nd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,995,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,224,000 after acquiring an additional 4,619,642 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 771.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,720,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178,700 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 21,619.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 3,283,058 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,485,000 after acquiring an additional 3,267,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Oil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,059,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Thomas Mitchell Little sold 117,333 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $2,427,619.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 394,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,163,632.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $18.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of -48.97, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52-week low of $14.27 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is -52.63%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRO. Mizuho began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on Marathon Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Marathon Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States E&P and International E&P. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

