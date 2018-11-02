Retirement Systems of Alabama Decreases Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (MCHP)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 108,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,712 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $8,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $96,187,000. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 114.5% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,753,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,486,000 after acquiring an additional 935,884 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,900.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 705,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,134,000 after acquiring an additional 669,901 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,919,605 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,175,042,000 after acquiring an additional 582,965 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $34,037,000.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $70.37 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.70 and a fifty-two week high of $104.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.10.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.13. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,887 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $159,130.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Ganesh Moorthy acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,009,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCHP. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

