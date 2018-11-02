Retirement Income Solutions Inc Has $2.12 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (EEM)

Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx accounts for about 1.2% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 213.3% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 6,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 4,283 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 44.0% during the third quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,506,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,644,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 12.1% during the third quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 54,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 91.0% during the third quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 46,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 22,060 shares during the period. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx by 141.6% during the third quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 47,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 27,890 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.76 on Friday, hitting $41.32. 591,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,641,320. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $52.08.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

