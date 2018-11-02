Resverlogix (RVX) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) in a report issued on Monday.

RVX stock opened at C$3.23 on Monday. Resverlogix has a 52 week low of C$1.11 and a 52 week high of C$4.31.

Resverlogix (TSE:RVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 14th. The biotechnology company reported C($0.37) EPS for the quarter.

Resverlogix Corp., a development stage company, develops small molecule therapeutics for bromodomain and extra-terminal (BET) inhibitior in the United States and Canada. It is developing apabetalone (RVX-208), a small molecule selective BET bromodomain inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with cardiovascular diseases, diabetes mellitus, chronic kidney diseases, renal diseases, peripheral artery diseases, orphan diseases, and neurodegenerative diseases.

