Restaurant Group (RTN) Cut to “Hold” at Liberum Capital

Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) was downgraded by Liberum Capital to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of Restaurant Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Restaurant Group to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Restaurant Group in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Restaurant Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Restaurant Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 265 ($3.46) to GBX 370 ($4.83) in a report on Thursday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 313.50 ($4.10).

Shares of Restaurant Group stock opened at GBX 260.40 ($3.40) on Wednesday. Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of GBX 229.20 ($2.99) and a 12 month high of GBX 381.70 ($4.99).

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pub restaurants in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Frankie & Benny's, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Brunning & Price, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table service, counter service, sandwich shops, pubs, and bars in the United Kingdom's airports.

