Research Analysts Set Expectations for Olin Co.’s FY2018 Earnings (OLN)

Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) – Investment analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Olin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Sheehan now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $1.87 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.97. SunTrust Banks has a “In-Line” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Olin’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.09). Olin had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on OLN. Barclays started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, October 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Olin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Nomura lowered their price target on shares of Olin from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Olin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.91.

NYSE:OLN opened at $21.64 on Friday. Olin has a 52 week low of $18.49 and a 52 week high of $38.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 1.53.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 68.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,699,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,736,000 after buying an additional 5,155,375 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Olin by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,890,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,739,000 after purchasing an additional 369,392 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,256,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,141,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Olin by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 353,463 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 248,888 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Olin news, EVP John L. Mcintosh sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $1,259,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,287.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.77%.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, and potassium hydroxide.

