Research Analysts Set Expectations for Medpace Holdings Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (MEDP)

Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2020 EPS estimates for Medpace in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, September 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Medpace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $54.37 on Thursday. Medpace has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.02.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Medpace had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 5,087.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 39.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Limited Partnership sold 5,175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total value of $281,261,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 132,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $7,750,368.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,989,174 shares in the company, valued at $526,585,812.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,528,016 shares of company stock worth $634,098,544. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

