Research Analysts Set Expectations for First Data Corp’s Q4 2018 Earnings (FDC)

First Data Corp (NYSE:FDC) – Stock analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for First Data in a research report issued on Monday, October 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst J. Deleeuw now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.35. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for First Data’s Q1 2019 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Get First Data alerts:

First Data (NYSE:FDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. First Data had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 17.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FDC. Wedbush increased their price objective on First Data from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised First Data from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on First Data to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on First Data in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut First Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Data presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.12.

Shares of FDC opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. First Data has a 52-week low of $14.73 and a 52-week high of $26.62.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of First Data by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 27,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of First Data by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 33,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its position in shares of First Data by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 37,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of First Data by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 21,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of First Data by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 20,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

In other First Data news, insider Jeff Shanahan sold 115,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $2,758,582.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,131,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Guy Chiarello sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $3,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,408,272 shares in the company, valued at $35,291,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,432 shares of company stock worth $10,415,596 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

About First Data

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions (GBS), Global Financial Solutions (GFS), and Network & Security Solutions (NSS). The GBS segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications.

Featured Article: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for First Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.