Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Forum Energy Technologies Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies Inc (NYSE:FET) – Stock analysts at Gabelli cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for Forum Energy Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Gabelli analyst S. Wong now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.85. Gabelli also issued estimates for Forum Energy Technologies’ FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.19 million. Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.74% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FET. Zacks Investment Research raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. Johnson Rice cut Forum Energy Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Forum Energy Technologies from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Simmons raised Forum Energy Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.25 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.81.

Forum Energy Technologies stock remained flat at $$8.49 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 488,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,937. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 3.34. The company has a market cap of $957.72 million, a PE ratio of -22.33 and a beta of 2.01. Forum Energy Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $7.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FET. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,129,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,389,000 after purchasing an additional 529,804 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 117.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 684,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,451,000 after purchasing an additional 369,500 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,391,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,201,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,832,000 after purchasing an additional 291,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 262,899 shares in the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Drilling & Subsea, Completions, and Production & Infrastructure. The Drilling & Subsea segment designs and manufactures products, and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and service markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

