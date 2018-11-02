Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks raised their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report issued on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $5.20 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.19. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Servcs’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.57 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $6.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FIS. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $124.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.50.

NYSE:FIS opened at $103.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $34.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 1-year low of $89.31 and a 1-year high of $110.83.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 15.78%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.96%.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director Stephan A. James sold 23,922 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $2,606,780.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,531,517.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David K. Hunt sold 17,922 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total transaction of $1,906,542.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,658,329.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,129 shares of company stock worth $4,967,533 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

