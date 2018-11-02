Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Roku Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (ROKU)

Roku Inc (NASDAQ:ROKU) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for Roku in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 31st. DA Davidson analyst T. Forte anticipates that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Roku’s Q2 2019 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Get Roku alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Cannonball Research upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $68.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. Our analysis of the composition of advertising revenue growth gives us incremental comfort with our revenue forecast for FY18-20. It also supports our Buy thesis based on the belief that ROKU works only if the advertising revenue story works. We think that inventory sell through which has been a relatively small revenue driver so far can become more significant in the mid-term. Wedbush raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Roku from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.82. 61,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,746,483. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -25.31. Roku has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $77.57.

In other Roku news, Director Alan S. Henricks sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $1,513,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chas Smith sold 130,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $7,604,445.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,327,883 shares of company stock valued at $84,053,444. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Roku by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 3,405,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,712,000 after purchasing an additional 445,094 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roku by 408.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,245,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,673 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Roku by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,656,000 after purchasing an additional 480,762 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,972,000. Finally, EastBay Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,971,000. 33.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Player and Platform. Its platform allows users to search, discover, and access approximately 500,000 movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2017, the company had 19.3 million active accounts.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.