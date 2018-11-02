Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd’s Q4 2018 Earnings (DRT)

Dirtt Environmental Solutions Ltd (TSE:DRT) – Analysts at Beacon Securities cut their Q4 2018 earnings estimates for shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 31st. Beacon Securities analyst G. Leung now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Beacon Securities has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Dirtt Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). Dirtt Environmental Solutions had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of C$80.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$82.29 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DRT. Laurentian upgraded shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$8.00 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities boosted their target price on shares of Dirtt Environmental Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 9th.

DRT traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$6.96. The company had a trading volume of 215,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,787. Dirtt Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of C$4.39 and a 12-month high of C$7.16.

In related news, insider Barrie Arnold Loberg sold 228,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.36, for a total transaction of C$1,454,551.08. Also, insider Geoffrey William Gosling sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total transaction of C$458,500.00. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 25,300 shares of company stock worth $151,751 and sold 611,503 shares worth $3,936,304.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs customized prefabricated interiors. The company combines its proprietary 3D design, configuration, and manufacturing software with integrated in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions and its distribution partner network.

