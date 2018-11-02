Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Array Biopharma Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (ARRY)

Array Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:ARRY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Array Biopharma in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Yang now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.74. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Array Biopharma’s FY2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

ARRY has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen set a $22.00 target price on shares of Array Biopharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Array Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Array Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARRY opened at $16.80 on Thursday. Array Biopharma has a 52-week low of $10.21 and a 52-week high of $20.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.10. Array Biopharma had a negative net margin of 66.77% and a negative return on equity of 80.00%. The business had revenue of $56.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.47 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS. Array Biopharma’s revenue was up 91.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Array Biopharma news, CFO Jason Haddock sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.92, for a total transaction of $278,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,393 shares in the company, valued at $492,670.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Victor Sandor sold 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total transaction of $148,986.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,687 shares of company stock valued at $693,066 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Array Biopharma by 127.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,578,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006,894 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 3.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,390,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,271,000 after purchasing an additional 787,460 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 3.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 200,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 17.5% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 30,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Array Biopharma by 3.6% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 207,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Array BioPharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer and other diseases in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It provides BRAFTOVITM (encorafenib) capsules in combination with MEKTOVI (binimetinib) tablets for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma with a BRAF mutation.

