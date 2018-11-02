Repligen (RGEN) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $191-194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.95 million.

NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.22. 2,256,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,398. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. Repligen has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $68.12.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 13.49%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Repligen from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Repligen to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised Repligen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $55.50.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,366 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $121,707.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Roy T. Eddleman sold 4,770 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $233,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,305,964.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,693,683. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

See Also: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.