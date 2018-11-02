Repligen (RGEN) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.71-0.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $191-194 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.95 million.
NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.22. 2,256,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,398. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. Repligen has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $68.12.
Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.69 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 13.49%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,366 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $121,707.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,582.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Roy T. Eddleman sold 4,770 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $233,968.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 413,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,305,964.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,884 shares of company stock valued at $4,693,683. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
About Repligen
Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process worldwide. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.
