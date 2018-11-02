Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 34,928 Shares of PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,772 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 34,928 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of PBF Logistics worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PBFX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $945,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its holdings in PBF Logistics by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 78,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in PBF Logistics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,128,000. 29.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PBFX opened at $21.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. PBF Logistics LP has a 52 week low of $17.75 and a 52 week high of $22.70. The company has a market cap of $932.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.15.

PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06). PBF Logistics had a return on equity of 54.99% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $70.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PBF Logistics LP will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from PBF Logistics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.17%. PBF Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

PBFX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of PBF Logistics from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PBF Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PBF Logistics in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage segments. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.

