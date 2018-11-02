Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Position in Briggs & Stratton Co. (BGG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 63,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BGG. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 8,177 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 637.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 71,857 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Briggs & Stratton during the 1st quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Briggs & Stratton by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 16,367 shares in the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

BGG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Briggs & Stratton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Briggs & Stratton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Briggs & Stratton in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, Sidoti cut Briggs & Stratton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

In related news, insider Todd J. Teske sold 87,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.91, for a total value of $1,827,492.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 453,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,487,347.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Frank M. Jaehnert purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.73 per share, with a total value of $68,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BGG opened at $15.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $585.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.65. Briggs & Stratton Co. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $27.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $279.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.80 million. Briggs & Stratton had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Briggs & Stratton Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Briggs & Stratton’s payout ratio is 43.41%.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

Featured Article: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Briggs & Stratton Co. (NYSE:BGG).

Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.