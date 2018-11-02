Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Takes $231,000 Position in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware bought a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 151,289 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,073 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 23,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.73.

Tractor Supply stock opened at $92.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $57.90 and a 52-week high of $95.17. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 6,156 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $520,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,731,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 21,257 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $1,894,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,970,075.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,530 shares of company stock valued at $18,348,570. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

