Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Sells 796 Shares of Welltower Inc (WELL)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in Welltower were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,854,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $308,744,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,411,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,627,000. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,739,000. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $66.00 price target on shares of Welltower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Welltower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Welltower to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.21.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $67.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Welltower Inc has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $69.85.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.85). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 12.99%. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 9th. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 82.66%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

