Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Has $1.24 Million Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware lifted its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,542,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 5,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 55.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 38.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA opened at $151.25 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $130.06 and a 12 month high of $211.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $349.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.41.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.08). Alibaba Group had a net margin of 20.57% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CLSA set a $240.00 price target on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. HSBC initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Alibaba Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price objective on Alibaba Group to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.76.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

