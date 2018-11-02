Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware Acquires New Holdings in Shopify Inc (SHOP)

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,942 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 643.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 839.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify stock opened at $144.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a current ratio of 11.82. Shopify Inc has a 12 month low of $92.41 and a 12 month high of $176.60. The company has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -343.69 and a beta of 1.16.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The business had revenue of $270.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Monday, October 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “$173.26” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Shopify from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Shopify in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.59.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.